An Altamont Corridor Express train hit and killed and jogger Friday morning on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in the Alviso neighborhood of San Jose, an ACE spokesperson confirmed.

The train was traveling between Fremont and Great America at about 8:30 a.m. when it struck the jogger in the area of Gold Street and Guadalupe River Trail, according to spokesman Steve Walker.

The fatality appears to be a "tragic accident," Walker said, and train crews do not believe the person intentionally stepped in front of the train. Officials said the man was wearing headphones and sunglasses while he was jogging.

At the time of the crash, 436 passengers and four crewmembers were on board. No one was injured and ACE officials are in the process of transferring the passengers to Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority shuttles that will take them to their final destination.

ACE train 7, which has 376 passengers and four crewmembers, was slightly north of the original train at the time of the strike, Walker said.

Shuttles cannot reach it because it is stopped on tracks in marshy wetlands.

There are two Amtrak trains behind ACE train 7, and Walker said crews will have to wait for the bottleneck to clear before trains begin operating again. He estimated the scene of the fatality will be cleared up in about two and a half hours.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office will identify the victim after their next of kin has been contacted.