A press conference was held by community advocates and city officials at San Francisco International Airport Saturday to inform the immigrant community of resources available to them, and to let them know that the local government would not be cooperating with ICE.

The press conference was held after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a preemptive lawsuit against the Trump administration seeking to stop ICE from refusing access to counsel to Bay Area detainees.

The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of pro bono lawyers seeking access to clients, comes after an announcement from ICE that it will not allow access to detainees during its planned raids on Sunday.

Community advocates and San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen are asking public officials, employees, and private companies not to cooperate on with ICE on Sunday on the basis that the people have a right to counsel and due process and therefore ICE is planning to violate those rights.

Traditionally, ICE has used public spaces such as airports to hold detainees, but many public and private agencies across the Bay Area have announced that they will not be cooperating this week.

“In the city of San Francisco, a city of refuge, which has historically protected immigrants, and allocated funding for immigrant defense, it is deeply concerning that ICE would violate the rights of individuals to an attorney and due process through politically motivated raids,” said Ronen. “My office stands with the immigrant community and calls on public officials and private companies alike to protect the rights of immigrants by refusing to cooperate in any way with ICE’s policies of family separation.”

Bay Area Rapid Response Lines: