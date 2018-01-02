Suspicious Backpack Investigation Shuts Down Terminal, Prompts Delays at San Jose International Airport - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Suspicious Backpack Investigation Shuts Down Terminal, Prompts Delays at San Jose International Airport

By NBC Bay Area

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Authorities shut down Terminal B at San Jose International Airport Tuesday morning due to a suspicious backpack. Marianne Favro reports.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Mineta San Jose International Airport was deemed safe late Tuesday morning after someone reported a suspicious bag, airport officials said.

    At 11:55 a.m., airport officials said Terminal B was safe to re-enter and passengers were being allowed back in.

    Airport spokeswoman Vicki Day said nothing dangerous was found in the bag.

    Day said curbside check-in, ticketing and checkpoints are operating again, but travelers can expect delays on Southwest and Alaska airlines so they should check with those airlines for flight times.

    Airport officials were alerted to the bag in Terminal B past the security checkpoint at about 10 a.m., Day said.

    The threat prompted airport officials to move passengers in Terminal B to Terminal A.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices