Authorities shut down Terminal B at San Jose International Airport Tuesday morning due to a suspicious backpack. Marianne Favro reports.

Mineta San Jose International Airport was deemed safe late Tuesday morning after someone reported a suspicious bag, airport officials said.

At 11:55 a.m., airport officials said Terminal B was safe to re-enter and passengers were being allowed back in.

Airport spokeswoman Vicki Day said nothing dangerous was found in the bag.

Day said curbside check-in, ticketing and checkpoints are operating again, but travelers can expect delays on Southwest and Alaska airlines so they should check with those airlines for flight times.

Airport officials were alerted to the bag in Terminal B past the security checkpoint at about 10 a.m., Day said.

The threat prompted airport officials to move passengers in Terminal B to Terminal A.

Suspicious package at SJC Terminal B. Everybody needs to evacuate over to Terminal A. #SJCpic.twitter.com/ST5vra3H5y

As of 11:55 am Tuesday, Terminal B has RE-OPENED and passengers are re-entering the terminal. Please check with your airline for flight updates as impacted operations begin resuming. — San Jose Airport (@FlySJC) January 2, 2018


