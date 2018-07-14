Pit Bull Attacks Alameda County Fire Official Responding to House Fire in San Leandro - NBC Bay Area
Pit Bull Attacks Alameda County Fire Official Responding to House Fire in San Leandro

The battalion chief was taken to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing a surgery

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    File photo of an Alameda County Fire Department vehicle.

    A pit bull attacked a fire official who was responding to a house fire in Alameda County Saturday morning.

    Firefighters put out a fire and evacuated a home on Maubert Ave. in San Leandro. They discovered several dogs on the premises, most of them pit bulls, according to Alameda County spokesperson Aisha Knowles.

    An Alameda County Fire Battalion Chief asked one of the residents whether the pit bull she had on a leash was dominant, Knowles said. The resident said "yes" and the fire official stepped back. That's when the dog lunged at his face, according to Knowles. She did not identify the official.

    The battalion chief was taken to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing a surgery.

    Two dogs were killed in the house fire and 18 others survived. It wasn't immediately clear why there were at least 20 dogs on the premises.

    No other information was immediately available.

      

