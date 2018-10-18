File image of an Amazon Go store. The company has been approved to open a location in San Francisco's Financial District.

It appears Amazon's first cashier-less grocery store is headed to San Francisco's Financial District.

NBC Bay Area uncovered building permits issued for 300 California Street, which is just blocks away from the Transamerica Building. The permits approve "Amazon Go" signs to be installed outside the building.

A visit of the location on Thursday found all the windows at the building are covered up.

A handful of Amazon Go stores are open in the Seattle and Chicago. All shoppers have to do is scan their phone app at the door, take any items they want to purchase and then leave.

Amazon announced earlier this year they would open a store in San Francisco. But the company has yet answered NBC Bay Area's questions about where or when the store will open.