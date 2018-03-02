5 Rescued After Avalanche at Squaw Valley Ski Resort

Five people were rescued after being caught in an avalanche Friday at the Squaw Valley Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe.
The ski resort shut down after the incident reported just before 2 p.m. An investigation into what triggered the avalanche is ongoing.
One of the guests rescued was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The avalanche happened near the Olympic Lady chairlift, official said.
No other information was immediately available.
Deputies on scene of avalanche at Squaw Valley, all involved believed accounted for. Working on confirmation.
Dramatic video shows the race to rescue survivors after an avalanche at Squaw Valley. Witnesses describe a huge wall of snow slamming into more than a dozen skiers and borders. This group dug out a man buried. At this point it's believed everyone survived. pic.twitter.com/7HsI1mrzo3
