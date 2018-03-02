5 Rescued After Avalanche at Squaw Valley Ski Resort

People work to rescue five people trapped following an avalanche Friday (March 2, 2018) at Squaw Valley Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

Five people were rescued after being caught in an avalanche Friday at the Squaw Valley Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe.

The ski resort shut down after the incident reported just before 2 p.m. An investigation into what triggered the avalanche is ongoing.

One of the guests rescued was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The avalanche happened near the Olympic Lady chairlift, official said.

No other information was immediately available.





On scene at Squaw Valley for avalanche. pic.twitter.com/AFWg7zKGfr — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 2, 2018

Deputies on scene of avalanche at Squaw Valley, all involved believed accounted for. Working on confirmation. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 2, 2018