BART's 24th Street station in San Francisco was closed for more than an hour Tuesday night because of a person on the tracks who possibly had been struck by a train, BART officials said.

BART police were en route to the scene as were fire personnel, and trains were running through the station, BART said.

The station was closed as of 9:11 p.m. and reopened about 10:15 p.m., BART said.