Antioch Police Arrest Naked Man Running Around Church Parking Lot, Chapel - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Antioch Police Arrest Naked Man Running Around Church Parking Lot, Chapel

By Pete Suratos

Published 30 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Should You Buy a Mattress Online or in the Store?
    NBC10 Boston
    File image

    Police in Contra Costa County are asking the public for information after a violent struggle to arrest a naked man running around a church parking lot Thursday.

    Two Antioch police officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest of Pedro Mares, 28, at Holy Rosary Church around 2 p.m.

    Mares reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs when he ran away from the officers into the church parking lot then back to the chapel, officials said.

    It took three officers to eventually arrest him and put him in handcuffs.

    Mares got treated at a local hospital but is expected to be booked in county jail.

    Anyone with information is expected to contact the Antioch Police Department.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices