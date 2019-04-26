Police in Contra Costa County are asking the public for information after a violent struggle to arrest a naked man running around a church parking lot Thursday.

Two Antioch police officers suffered minor injuries during the arrest of Pedro Mares, 28, at Holy Rosary Church around 2 p.m.

Mares reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs when he ran away from the officers into the church parking lot then back to the chapel, officials said.

It took three officers to eventually arrest him and put him in handcuffs.

Mares got treated at a local hospital but is expected to be booked in county jail.

Anyone with information is expected to contact the Antioch Police Department.