Bay Area Air Quality Advisory Extended Through Friday

File image of smoky air in the Bay Area. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Smoke from wildfires in southern Oregon has persisted in the Bay Area, prompting the extension of an air quality advisory in the region through Friday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Thursday it is extending the air quality advisory because fine particulate concentrations and visibility will be impacted.

However, air quality is not expected to fall below federal health standards to the air district is not issuing a Spare the Air alert.

Anyone who smells smoke is advised to stay inside if possible and keep windows and doors closed. People can set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate so outside air does not move inside, according to the air district.