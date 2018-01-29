Bay Area Ballet Instructor Arrested on Child Molestation Charges - NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Ballet Instructor Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

By Stephen Ellison

Published 2 hours ago

    Viktor Kabaniaev

    A Bay Area ballet instructor was arrested last week on suspicion of multiple counts of child molestation, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

    Viktor Nikolaevich Kabaniaev, 54, was taken into custody Friday at his San Mateo home on a warrant for 16 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 for events that occurred in Contra Costa County, officials said.

    At the time of his arrest, Kabaniaev was working at the Westlake School for the Performing Arts in Daly City. He previously worked in Contra Costa County, officials said.

    Anyone with information about the case can call the DA's hotline at 925-256-3541.

