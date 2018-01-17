Recently released housing numbers may not come as a surprise to most Bay Area residents. Bob Redell reports.

Apartment List, a website for apartment hunters, has handed down low grades for the three major Bay Area cities when it comes to housing affordability, representing yet another indicator of the region's ongoing housing crunch.

San Jose earned an overall satisfaction grade of C, according to the report. The South Bay city received an A for weather and a B for jobs and career opportunities but F's for affordability and commute time.

Oakland's overall satisfaction grade was a D, according to the report. It also received an A for weather and then another A grade for public transit, but the East Bay city was hounded by D grades for affordability, recreational activities, state and local taxes, and pet-friendliness. Oakland received F's for school quality as well as safety and crime rates.

San Francisco picked up more favorable ratings, receiving a B+ for overall satisfaction, according to the report. The city by the bay notched A grades for social life, weather, and jobs and career opportunities. It's only F grade came for affordability.

Despite its B+ grade, San Francisco still tops the other two major Bay Area cities when it comes to the median rent price for a two-bedroom abode, according to the report.

The median price in San Francisco checked in around $3,010, which is a 0.5 percent increase from last year, the report indicated. San Jose's median rent price for a two-bedroom place is sitting at about $2,530, up 2.7 percent from last year. Oakland's median rent for a two-bedroom pad dropped 14.2 percent to approximately $2,140.

Apartment List stated that its grades report was put together utilizing responses from more than 45,000 renters nationwide.