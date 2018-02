There's snow in San Jose. Well, technically just outside of San Jose. Mount Hamilton, the tallest peak in the Bay Area, got a good dusting of the wintry white stuff Thursday evening. (Published Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018)

Mount Hamilton, the tallest peak in the Bay Area, got a good dusting of the wintry white stuff Thursday evening.

Greater San Jose did get spotty showers Thursday afternoon, but the rain was expected to clear out by Friday morning, forecasters said.

As for the next chance of snow in the South Bay? Rain is expected in the area Tuesday, weather officials said, and that could mean another light dusting on the peaks.