First Significant Fall Storm to Soak the Bay Area

The first significant storm system of the season its making its way across the Bay Area Tuesday, soaking the region with much-needed rain but also triggering a host of hazards, ranging from high winds to powerful waves.

Rain arrived in the North Bay early Tuesday afternoon and is expected to spread to the south into Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest rain is expected between the 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. window.

Expected downpours in the North Bay have prompted the weather service to issue a flash flood watch for the Kincade Fire burn area in northern Sonoma County between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy rain in the area could result in rockslides, debris flows and flash flooding.

Rounds of rain through Thanksgiving are slated to bring more than one inch of rain to several Bay Area locations, the weather service said. Lower elevation spots such as San Francisco, San Rafael, San Jose and Livermore are expected to receive 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall. Spots in the Santa Cruz Mountains could pick up 1.5 to 2 inches.

Thanks to freezing temperatures, some higher elevation areas at/above 2,500 to 3,000 feet across the Diablo Range could see snow, according to the weather service.

Gusty winds prompted the weather service to issue a wind advisory between 4 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday for several areas, including the coastline, East Bay hills and North Bay hills.

People along the Bay Area coast are being advised to watch out for large waves between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Swells could soar between 15 and 20 feet, with breaking waves peaking anywhere from 22 to 27 feet, according to the weather service.

Over in the Sierra, a winter storm warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Thursday. The storm is expected to dump multiple feet of snow in spots, causing major delays for holiday travelers.