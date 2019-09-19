Bay Area students are preparing to join thousands across the country in a global strike aimed at raising awareness about climate change and getting politicians to make it a top priority. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Bay Area students will be joining thousands of students across the country in a global climate strike aimed at getting politicians to treat climate change as a moral obligation.

The inspiration comes from Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who single-handedly protested outside of parliament, demanding lawmakers in her country threat climate change as a top priority.

Students are preparing walkouts and protests, both on and off campus, as a kickoff to a weeklong event aimed bringing awareness to the challenges the planet faces.

“Climate change is an urgent issue and there is a time limit,” said Aiden Mo, a student at Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon.

School administrators at Dougherty Valley High support a campus strike but not a walk-out.

“So much of the trash and things that can be recycled end up in the ocean killing animals,” said Noor Nibber, another San Ramon student.

“We want to make some noise about climate action and what we as students are willing to fight for,” another student said.

Student groups on UC Berkeley’s campus will be protesting at Spraul Plaza, eventually taking their message to the streets.

“It’s going to change the environment on Earth. Once those glaciers are melted you can’t put them back together,” said UC Berkeley student Trisan Wells.

UC Berkeley students plan to get together with high schoolers from Berkeley and head to San Francisco for a larger protest.

More information about the coming week's climate events can be found here.