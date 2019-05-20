Man Arrested After Sickle Attack, Standoff in Berkeley

Authorities work at the scene of a standoff in Berkeley. (May 19, 2019)

Authorities on Monday arrested a man who attacked two people with a sickle and then hid in a house in Berkeley during a lengthy standoff.

Nathan Hohmann, 40, of Berkeley was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and felony battery, according to police.

One of the victims — a 70-year-old Oakland man who was cut with the farming tool during the attack — was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. It is not clear if the other victim was hurt.

The attack and standoff occurred along the 2300 block of Parker Street, police said. Around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report regarding a man who was waving a sickle.

Arriving officers learned that the man attacked the other man and another person inside a residence, according to police. The two victims managed to escape and call for help.

The suspect stayed in the residence and refused to come out, prompting a standoff with authorities. About two hours into Monday, authorities entered the residence and arrested the suspect.