Brand-New Mural of Cesar Chavez Vandalized at San Jose School

    A colorful mural of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez that was painted just this summer as the result of a volunteer and fundraising effort at Lowell Elementary School in San Jose has been defaced, leaving teachers and community leaders shocked.

    “It’s very heartbreaking,” said Stacie Shih, the school’s district director. “We gathered donations, volunteers and raised funds for the muralist. Two days of hard work in the hot sun, and to have it wiped away in three seconds—just heartbreaking.”

    The mural, which was on the playground of the school, was painted over after the vandalism, leaving the wall blank. The school district has asked anyone with information on the vandalism to call police.

