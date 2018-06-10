Left: Former state Sen. Mark Leno in San Francisco on June 6, 2018. Right: San Francisco Board of Supervisors president London Breed in San Francisco on April 13, 2018.

With more than 25,000 ballots left to be counted, Board of Supervisors President London Breed is maintaining her lead against former state Sen. Mark Leno in the San Francisco mayoral race.

Numbers released Sunday afternoon put Breed at 103,388 votes, 50.38 percent, over Leno's 101,808 votes, 49.62 percent.

Breed regained her lead on Saturday and had 94,771 votes with Leno at 94,273 votes. The margin grew today from 498 votes to 1,580 votes separating the two candidates.

Elections officials have counted almost 17,000 more ballots since Saturday. Of the estimated 25,000 ballots remaining, 14,000 are provisional ballots.

Officials will begin counting the provisional ballots on Monday.

The winner of the race will serve the remainder of the late Mayor Ed Lee's term, which runs through January 2020. Lee died unexpectedly in December.