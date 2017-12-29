Police said a menorah damaged after it was set up on display at a shopping center in Brentwood is being investigated as an act of vandalism. Christie Smith reports.

The menorah on display at The Streets of Brentwood shopping center was found earlier this week on its side with its lights broken.

"We first heard about it from people in the community reaching out to us and I have to say the love and the compassion from everyone in the community is like the story of Hanukkah," said Rabbi Peretz Goldshmid with the Chabad of the Delta.

The group has two menorahs on display, one near City Hall and the other that was damaged at the shopping mall. Goldschmid said there were questions about how the menorah was damaged -- was the 7-foot menorah blown over or pushed?

"We found out it was an act of vandalism. There was a group of teens that knocked it down. A few minutes later there was a group of Good Samaritans that picked it up," Goldschmid said. "Brentwood police is in touch with the mall and they have access to the footage and they will take the proper measures."

Police are investigating the incident as an act of vandalism, but said the circumstances are still unclear. Investigators have not reviewed any surveillance video.

As word has spread, another menorah sits at City Hall with no issues.

The shopping mall said it learned the menorah was vandalized and were saddened by the senseless act. Mall officials are working with law enforcement in the investigation.

"We have to get to the bottom of it," Goldshmid said. "The message should be that we have to spread more light -- everyone in their own way."