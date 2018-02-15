A man opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday. At least 17 people were killed. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018)

Politicians with Bay Area and California ties took to social media demanding stricter gun laws in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a South Florida high school Wednesday.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Sen. Kamala Harris and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom all took to Twitter expressing their disgust with the lack of action being taken when it comes to gun violence and gun control.

"Another mass shooting," Feinstein wrote on Twitter. "Reportedly another AR-15. My bill to ban assault weapons is ready for a vote. How long will we accept weapons of war being used to slaughter our children?"

The following day, she pressed for members of Congress to take action, tweeting, "We can't let this continue. #GunReformNow"

Her fellow California senator expressed a similar sentiment.

"Our leaders need to lead," Harris tweeted. "Stand up to the gun lobby and do what's right ​to keep our children safe from gun violence."

Newsom took to Twitter to say that he's "running out of words to describe my anger, frustration, and sadness" when it comes to school shootings.

"Our children are dying and we're doing nothing to stop it," he tweeted. "So today I have one message: If you're unwilling to step up and demand reform, get out of office. #GunControlNow"

Newsom also quote-tweeted a number of other politicians, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Sen. Marco Rubio, and wrote "Then do something about it" in response to their initial statements about the shooting.

Trump struck a solemn tone Thursday after the deadly school shooting, saying that the suspect had created a "scene of terrible violence, hatred and evil" and promising to "tackle the difficult issue of mental health," but avoiding any mention of guns.

At the Capitol, the usual divisions over gun laws were evident.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said in a statement that it is time for action.

"Congress has a moral responsibility to take common-sense action to prevent the daily tragedy of gun violence in communities across America," she said. "Enough is enough."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, did not mention guns as he said the Senate would observe a moment of silence at noon.

"To say that such brutal, pointless violence is unconscionable is an understatement," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.