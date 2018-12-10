Car Slams Into San Jose Fourplex, Triggering Gas Leak

A car comes to rest after slamming into a residential building in San Jose. (Dec. 10, 2018)

A car slammed into the side of a residential building in San Jose early Monday morning, rupturing gas meters in the process and forcing the evacuation of residents, according to a fire official.

No injuries were reported in the collision, which occurred along the 1300 block of San Tomas Aquino Parkway, but at least 16 people — eight adults and eight children — were displaced, San Jose Fire Department Capt. Brad Cloutier said.

The fire department was dispatched to the fourplex around 12:15 a.m., Cloutier said. Arriving crews discovered that the car crashed into the side of the building and sheared the gas lines.

No fires ignited, and firefighters managed to secure the gas leak and help evacuate the residents, according to Cloutier.

The 16 people were displaced for the night because they had no access to gas and an inspector needed to assess the structural stability of the building, Cloutier said.