NBC 7 File image

A young child suffered major injuries and an adult sustained moderate injuries following a shooting on eastbound Interstate 80 on the border of Hercules and Rodeo Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting, which happened around 9 p.m. at Willow Avenue, "appears to be an isolated road rage incident," according to the CHP.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated, according to the CHP.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-TELL-CHP.