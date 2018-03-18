Young Child, Adult Injured After East Bay Freeway Shooting: CHP - NBC Bay Area
East Bay

East Bay

Young Child, Adult Injured After East Bay Freeway Shooting: CHP

By Brendan Weber

Published 2 hours ago

    File image

    A young child suffered major injuries and an adult sustained moderate injuries following a shooting on eastbound Interstate 80 on the border of Hercules and Rodeo Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The shooting, which happened around 9 p.m. at Willow Avenue, "appears to be an isolated road rage incident," according to the CHP.

    Both victims were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated, according to the CHP.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-TELL-CHP.

