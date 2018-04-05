Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested: Sources

A Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond has been arrested, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond has been arrested, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

Further information was not available.

Refresh the page for more information on this developing story.