Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested: Sources
Suspect Threatens to Kill People in SF
Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested: Sources

By Jodi Hernandez

Published 2 hours ago

    Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested: Sources

    A Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond has been arrested, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

    A Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the West County Detention Facility in Richmond has been arrested, sources tell NBC Bay Area.

    Further information was not available.

    Refresh the page for more information on this developing story.

