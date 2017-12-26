The Homestead High School Marching Band from Cupertino practices for its performance at the Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena.

The Rose Bowl Parade in Southern California will feature some Bay Area flavor thanks to Homestead High School's marching band.

More than 200 students from the Cupertino campus have been preparing for what they call a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"It's an honor not only being a part of the band, but being the one leading them as head drum major," student Joseph Cho said.

Band Director John Burn said the experience will provide lifetime memories for the students.

"This particular parade this year the theme is making a difference," Burn said. "So I think that's pretty cool because it's something we try to do whether it's the theme of the parade or not."

The Homestead High Marching Band is no stranger to the national stage, having performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and most recently Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Homestead High will be the 74th act performing at the Rose Bowl Parade.