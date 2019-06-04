The Warriors are leaving Oakland for San Francisco next season, but The Town will always have a special place in Steph Curry's heart.

From being drafted by Golden State with the No. 7 pick in 2009, to winning multiple championships and NBA MVP awards, Curry has become Oakland's adopted son. In return, the Warriors' superstar made those who have played a special role in his 10 years in Oakland know how much they mean to him.

Curry gifted 30 handpicked people a pair of black-and-yellow Under Armour Curry 6 with "Oakland" across the shoes.

“It seems like everything we’ve put out this year, like ‘The Town’ colorways, has been a part of my story or something about Oakland,” Curry told The Undefeated's Marc Spears. “It has the city of Oakland’s name across it. I was hoping for something iconic that could capture a moment as we wind down our last days at Oracle.”

Here's a look at the shoe, which Curry plans to wear at some point during the NBA Finals against the Raptors as the series has shifted back to Oakland.

Curry 6 Thank You, Oakland

Photo credit: Under Armour

Curry is giving the shoes to an eclectic group of people. Names range from Warriors co-owners Peter Guber and Joe Lacob to his dog sitter Jas Leverette and barber Yusef Wright.

“A lot has been talked about the move,” Curry said. “This is a small opportunity for me and [Under Armour] to highlight those influential people in my life who have taught me about the city and what it means to be from there, have pride and celebrate the history we had here.

"We’ve [the Warriors] been here for 47 years, so obviously my 10 years there is all I’ve known. It’s pretty dope.”

Curry and the Warriors are moving across the Bay, but it couldn't be more clear how big of a role Oakland has played in his life.