DeMarcus Cousins Agrees to Deal With Warriors: Report

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 13: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after a three point shot against the Milwaukee Bucks at Smoothie King Center on December 13, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    One day after LeBron James agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors made a big splash of their own.

    The Warriors reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins, multiple sources confirmed to NBCSportsBayArea.com Warriors Insider Monte Poole.

    Cousins, who played parts of the last two seasons with New Orleans Pelicans after a 2017 trade from the Sacramento Kings, suffered a torn Achilles tendon in January. The 27-year-old averaged 25.2 points, a career-high 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks in 36.2 minutes per game last season with New Orleans.

    He's been voted into the All-Star game in each of the last four seasons, and was second-team All-NBA in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

    Warriors star Steph Curry in a tweet late Monday welcomed Cousins to Dub Nation.

