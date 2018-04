A preliminary 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Alamo Monday morning, according to the USGS.

The temblor rattled at 4:55 a.m. roughly 2 miles east-northeast of Alamo and 4 miles southeast of Walnut Creek, according to the USGS.

The morning quake comes one day after a series of small temblors struck near Danville.

