4.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Hollister, Salinas

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 28 minutes ago

    A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck east of Salinas and south of Hollister Tuesday afternoon, according to the USGS.

    The quake hit at 12:42 p.m., the USGS said. It was centered 15.7 miles south-southeast of Hollister and 21.2 miles east of Salinas.

    People reported feeling the quake in places such as San Jose, Palo Alto, Milpitas, Stockton, San Leandro and San Ramon.

    Late Monday night, a 4.5 magnitude quake struck north of Walnut Creek, waking many people from their sleep.

    Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's interactive earthquake map.

    Refresh the page for more information on this developing story.

