4.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Hollister, Salinas

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck east of Salinas and south of Hollister Tuesday afternoon, according to the USGS.

The quake hit at 12:42 p.m., the USGS said. It was centered 15.7 miles south-southeast of Hollister and 21.2 miles east of Salinas.

People reported feeling the quake in places such as San Jose, Palo Alto, Milpitas, Stockton, San Leandro and San Ramon.

Late Monday night, a 4.5 magnitude quake struck north of Walnut Creek, waking many people from their sleep.

Be Prepared: What You Need For an Emergency 'Go Bag'

Are you prepared for the next big one? We live in earthquake country. Emergency managers urge people to have an emergency plan. Also, it's important to have an "go bag" ready when your are evacuated with little or no warning. Here's a list to help you be prepared for a natural disaster. (Published Friday, Oct. 11, 2019)

Track the latest Bay Area earthquakes using NBC Bay Area's interactive earthquake map.

Refresh the page for more information on this developing story.