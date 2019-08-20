Emergency crews Tuesday evening responded to reports of a small aircraft down in the water off Half Moon Bay, the U.S Coast Guard confirmed.

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed under unknown circumstances in the ocean at around 6:15 p.m., according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

There were two people on board, and they got out of the aircraft. The aircraft sank, Gregor said

The planes tail number is N134P.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.

No further details were available.