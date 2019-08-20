Emergency Crews Respond to Reports of Plane Down in Water Off Half Moon Bay - NBC Bay Area
Emergency Crews Respond to Reports of Plane Down in Water Off Half Moon Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Emergency crews Tuesday evening responded to reports of a small aircraft down in the water off Half Moon Bay, the U.S Coast Guard confirmed.

    The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed under unknown circumstances in the ocean at around 6:15 p.m., according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

    There were two people on board, and they got out of the aircraft. The aircraft sank, Gregor said

    The planes tail number is N134P.

    The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash. 

    No further details were available.

