Family Remembers San Jose Cyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run

A 62-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run bike crash in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood Friday is being remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Robert Lavin was an avid cyclist, logging about 18 miles a day, his family said.

Last Friday was no different. But when Lavin didn't return home, his wife Nani used a phone tracking app that led her to the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive.

When she arrived, her heart sank.

"They brought the coroner back to tell me Bob didn't make it," she said.

The crash happened at 12:47 p.m. Officers found Lavin in the road, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anthony Trusso, 35, was arrested for alleged hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter. He was driving a white Ford west on Curtner when he hit Lavin and fled the area without stopping, according to police.

Officers located and arrested Trusso at his home in San Jose. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail with bail set at $110,000.

Kirstan Smith said her dad was an incredible father and grandfather, recently retired from Cisco. He was a devoted San Jose Sharks fan and loved to surf and read, she said.

But it was his kindness that set him apart.

"Anyone who knew him knew he would help anybody," Smith said.

Lavin's death marked the city's 24th crash fatality of the year. Now, the family plans to honor him by working to slow traffic on Curtner Avenue and make it safer for everyone.

"We are committed to making sure nobody else gets hurt," Nani Lavin said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.