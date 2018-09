Aerial view of a fatal crash on McKean Road in South San Jose. (Sept. 19, 2018)

San Jose police responded Wednesday to a fatal head-on crash on McKean Road south of Bailey Avenue near the Cinnabar Hills Golf Club, police said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One person was extricated from each vehicle, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

McKean Road was closed in both directions and would remain closed until about 7 p.m., police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.

No further details were immediately available.