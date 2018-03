NBC Bay Area File image of San Francisco Fire Department engine.

A blaze that broke out in the basement of a church in San Francisco Sunday morning caused extensive damage to that area, according to the city's fire department.

The fire happened around 8:54 a.m. at Christ Church Lutheran ELCA located at 1090 Quintara St., according to fire officials. The blaze was pronounced under control at 9:02 a.m.

Church services are not affected as a result of the fire, fire officials said.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Further information was not available.