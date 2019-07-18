Flooding at the Embarcadero station in San Francisco triggered issues for both BART and Muni Thursday morning, according to the transit agencies.

Muni trains are currently bypassing the station due to a "drainage issue," according to the SFMTA. It is not clear when Muni trains will be allowed to stop again at the station.

BART service was temporarily impacted by the flooding, but the agency later said its trains were resuming normal service at the station.

BART indicated that the water was coming down from the Muni level.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.