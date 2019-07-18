Flooding at Embarcadero Station Causes Trouble for Muni, BART - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Flooding at Embarcadero Station Causes Trouble for Muni, BART

By NBC Bay Area

Published 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Dos and Don'ts of Good Sleep
    BART
    Flooding at the Embarcadero BART station. (July 18, 2019)

    Flooding at the Embarcadero station in San Francisco triggered issues for both BART and Muni Thursday morning, according to the transit agencies.

    Muni trains are currently bypassing the station due to a "drainage issue," according to the SFMTA. It is not clear when Muni trains will be allowed to stop again at the station.

    BART service was temporarily impacted by the flooding, but the agency later said its trains were resuming normal service at the station.

    BART indicated that the water was coming down from the Muni level.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices