The family’s security camera footage shows a white construction truck pulling up to the home close to where the tortoise was and turning around in the opposite direction. It is unclear if the driver of the truck took the animal.

The 13-year-old sulcata tortoise is microchipped and has a shamrock shaped dog tag near its shell with contact information.