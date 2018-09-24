Hillary Clinton Makes Fundraising Stops in Bay Area

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Monday made a pair of fundraising stops in San Francisco. Mark Matthews reports.

The keynote event was a fundraiser luncheon at the Fairmont Hotel where top donors paid nearly $34,000 to mingle with Clinton, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and singer Carol King.

Organizers called it the ultimate women's power lunch. Hundreds of women paying big bucks at this fundraiser to help democratic congressional candidates.

Clinton came to preach to the choir -- no reporters, just political donors willing to pay a minimum of $500 a plate for lunch. The power lunch was Clinton's second fundraiser for her on Monday morning.

The former secretary of state began her Bay Area visit at a $5,000-per-person breakfast to raise money for California lieutenant governor candidate Eleni Kounalakis.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed was among those who attended.

At the Fairmont Hotel event, there were 800 place settings in the grand ballroom. Clinton's message at the fundraiser: get out and vote.

"If you care about health care, if you care about women's rights, if you care about a good economy, you're going to vote democrat, but more importantly she's telling women to go out and run for office," said Lateefah Simon, a Bay Area Rapid Transit director for the agency's District 7.

Palo Alto resident Linda Flanders attended the fundraiser and said Clinton was there promoting the democratic candidates that are running for the house this fall.

Michele Dauber, Stanford law professor, is the woman who led the successful recall of Judge Aaron Persky in the Stanford sexual assault case.

On Monday before lunch, Dauber announced she is launching a website to inform voters across the country about candidates and public officials accused of sexual misconduct, or appearing to condone it.

Clinton and Pelosi did not talk about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh or his accusers. They also did not discuss President Donald Trump.