San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi's widow criticized police over releasing its report investigating his untimely death.

Mutsuko Adachi spoke Thursday during a city hearing about a probe looking into who leaked the police report.

"It was despicable what the police department did to myself and my daughter by releasing the police report. It was less than 12 hours and they released a police report with pictures, and it was all over the news. We had no privacy. It was an ongoing investigation and I don't believe they should have released it," she said during the hearing. "To say that it doesn't affect the family is an understatement. It's incredibly painful to have the police department do this to you."

Adachi died suddenly in February. His death was the result of the toxic effect of cocaine and alcohol on his already diseased heart, according to autopsy findings.

While only traces of alcohol and cocaine were found in his blood, Medical Examiner Dr. Ellen Moffatt concluded they were enough to overstress Adachi’s heart, which was significantly weakened by hardening of the arteries.