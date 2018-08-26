2 Juveniles Arrested After South Bay Police Chase - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
Deadly Mass Shooting in Jacksonville
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

2 Juveniles Arrested After South Bay Police Chase

The chase came to an end when the driver lost control, crashed through a fence and slammed into a tree in Santa Clara

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    2 Juveniles Arrested After South Bay Police Chase
    NBC Bay Area
    Authorities work at the scene where a police pursuit came to an end in Santa Clara. (Aug. 26, 2018)

    Two juveniles were arrested in Santa Clara early Sunday morning after leading authorities on a chase in a stolen car, according to police.

    The pursuit started at roughly 3:30 a.m. near Gold and Lafayette streets, according to police. Officers spotted the previously reported stolen Honda Accord and attempted to make the driver stop, but he did not pull over.

    The driver of the Honda eventually lost control in the area of Scott Boulevard and Homestead Road, drove off the roadway, smashed through a fence and slammed into a tree, police said.

    Both the driver and a male passenger were arrested, according to police. The driver suffered a broken leg and was transported to the hospital. The passenger was booked into juvenile hall.

    The driver is charged with grand theft auto and evading police, police stated. The passenger is charged with possession of stolen property.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices