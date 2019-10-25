A wind-whipped wildfire in rural Sonoma County near the Lake County line has burned about 16,000 acres, destroyed 49 structures and prompted mandatory evacuations, officials said Thursday. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

Firefighters on Friday continued to battle a destructive wildfire that has leveled nearly two dozen homes and charred tens of thousands of acres in Northern California's wine country.

The Kincade Fire in northern Sonoma County has scorched about 16,000 acres, destroyed 49 structures, including 21 homes, and triggered evacuation orders for about 2,000 people in and around Geyersville, a community located about 70 miles north of San Francisco. The blaze is 5% contained. No injuries have been reported.

The blaze broke out Wednesday night just northeast of Geyserville. Flames fanned by roughly 60 mph wind gusts raced toward the town, forcing an evacuation order for the entire town.

Among those fleeing was 81-year-old Harry Bosworth, who awoke before sunrise Thursday to find a firetruck and firefighters in his driveway. As he and his wife drove off, flames surrounded their driveway and their barn caught fire.

"I could see the fire coming, so we got the heck out of there," Bosworth said after escaping to his daughter's house in the neighboring town of Healdsburg.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the following areas: all of Geyserville, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Geysers Road, Red Winery Road, Alexander Mountain Road, Pine Flat Road and all roads east of Highway 128 to Geyserville.

Evacuation centers have been established at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds (1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa) and the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building (1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa). The evacuation center set up at the Healdsburg Community Center has reached capacity.

Roughly 1,300 fire personnel are attacking the flames from the air and the ground, according to Cal Fire. Calmer winds on Thursday helped firefighters get a handle on the flames.

Strong winds on Wednesday prompted PG&E to impose sweeping blackouts in Northern and Central California.

The outages affected half a million people or nearly 180,000 customers in several counties, most of whom lost power Wednesday afternoon and had it restored by Thursday evening, PG&E official Keith Stephens said.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

The blackouts were instituted after utility electrical equipment was blamed for setting several blazes in recent years that killed scores of people and burned thousands of homes.

PG&E said Thursday it didn't deenergize a 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville that it said malfunctioned minutes before the fire erupted.

The company filed a report with the state utilities commission saying it found a "broken jumper" wire on a transmission tower around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said it was too soon to know if the faulty equipment started the fire. He said the tower had been inspected four times in the past two years and appeared to have been in "excellent condition."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.