Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors puts up a three point shot on his way to a game-high 52 points against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on October 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Warriors defeated the Bulls 149-124. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson shot himself out of slump and back into the NBA record book Monday night in Chicago.

Thompson drained 14 3-pointers, surpassing by one the NBA single-game record held by Warriors teammate Stephen Curry since Nov. 7, 2016.

No. 14 came on a 27-foot jump shot with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter, off a pass from Kevin Durant. It also gave the Warriors a 113-69 lead over the Bulls.

Thompson finished with 52 points on 18-of-29 shooting, including 14 of 24 from beyond the arc. He needed less than three quarters to destroy Chicago’s defense.

And to think, Thompson came into the game mired in a slump, shooting 13.9 percent beyond the arc and 34.6 percent overall. Through the first seven games, he had made a total five 3-pointers, in 36 attempts.

Thompson left the game to be evaluated for a concussion after an on-court collision, but he was determined not to have one, NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke reported postgame. Thompson did have to get two stitches on his forehead, though.