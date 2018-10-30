Klay Thompson Breaks Steph Curry's NBA Record With 14 3-Pointers vs. Bulls - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Klay Thompson Breaks Steph Curry's NBA Record With 14 3-Pointers vs. Bulls

Thompson finished with 52 points on 18-of-29 shooting, including 14 of 24 from downtown

By Monte Poole

Published 54 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Klay Thompson Breaks Steph Curry's NBA Record With 14 3-Pointers vs. Bulls
    Getty Images
    Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors puts up a three point shot on his way to a game-high 52 points against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on October 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Warriors defeated the Bulls 149-124. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

    Klay Thompson shot himself out of slump and back into the NBA record book Monday night in Chicago.

    Thompson drained 14 3-pointers, surpassing by one the NBA single-game record held by Warriors teammate Stephen Curry since Nov. 7, 2016.

    No. 14 came on a 27-foot jump shot with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter, off a pass from Kevin Durant. It also gave the Warriors a 113-69 lead over the Bulls.

    Thompson finished with 52 points on 18-of-29 shooting, including 14 of 24 from beyond the arc. He needed less than three quarters to destroy Chicago’s defense.

    And to think, Thompson came into the game mired in a slump, shooting 13.9 percent beyond the arc and 34.6 percent overall. Through the first seven games, he had made a total five 3-pointers, in 36 attempts.

    Thompson left the game to be evaluated for a concussion after an on-court collision, but he was determined not to have one, NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke reported postgame. Thompson did have to get two stitches on his forehead, though.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices