By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
    File photo

    Kylie Jenner fans camped out overnight in San Francisco Friday to catch a glimpse of the reality TV star and model.

    The line snaked around for blocks in the middle of the busy shopping district of Union Square with fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the youngest Kardashian sister.

    Kylie is in town to open her new pop-up shop at 21 Grant Avenue. The store has a pink facade and will sell Kylie's cosmetics line as well as others for the next week.

    After Kylie slammed Snapchat's new design earlier this year, the company's stock fell.


