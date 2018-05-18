Kylie Jenner fans camped out overnight in San Francisco Friday to catch a glimpse of the reality TV star and model.

The line snaked around for blocks in the middle of the busy shopping district of Union Square with fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the youngest Kardashian sister.

Kylie is in town to open her new pop-up shop at 21 Grant Avenue. The store has a pink facade and will sell Kylie's cosmetics line as well as others for the next week.



After Kylie slammed Snapchat's new design earlier this year, the company's stock fell.

