Lafayette Mayor Wants PG&E to Pay for Losses During Power Shutoffs - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Lafayette Mayor Wants PG&E to Pay for Losses During Power Shutoffs

By Jodi Hernandez

Published 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Lafayette Mayor Wants PG&E to Pay for Losses During Outages

    The City of Lafayette has tallied up its losses from PG&E's power shutoff and says the utility should get ready to pay up. Jodi Hernandez reports.

    (Published 42 minutes ago)

    The City of Lafayette has tallied up its losses from PG&E's power shutoff and says the utility should get ready to pay up.

    Lafayette's mayor wrote a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission this week asking them to order PG&E to pay the city some $26,000 related to the recent blackouts. But that's not all -- the city says PG&E needs to pay for damage from two fires caused by the utility's power lines.

    "I would have to give it a D," Lafayette Mayor Mike Anderson said of how PG&E handled the outages. "I think it's barely passing."

    Resident Kristian Lupinski said she witnessed a transformer blow last month, sparking a fire that burned the Lafayette Tennis Club where she runs her swim school.

    "Very few people have been through a fire and when you actually see it happen to you it's devastating," Lupinksi said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices