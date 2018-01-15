Rain is on its way back to the Bay Area this week in the form of three systems. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

Light Rain Returns to Bay Area With First of Three Systems

Light rain from a weakening storm is expected to start falling in the northern half of the Bay Area late Monday and into Tuesday morning, according to weather forecasters.

Conditions then dry out late Tuesday and into Wednesday before another weak system brings additional rain to much of the region Thursday, and lingering showers are likely on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

A drying trend and cooler temperatures are forecast for the weekend before a third, possibly stronger, system arrives Sunday, forecasters said.