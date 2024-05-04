Preliminary magnitude 2.5 quake shakes Sonoma-Lake county line

A preliminary magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck along the Sonoma-Lake county line on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 11:33 a.m., USGS said, and was centered around 3.5 miles west of the census-designated place of Cobb, as well as 12.5 miles southwest of the city of Clearlake.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

