North Bay

Preliminary magnitude 2.5 quake shakes Sonoma-Lake county line

A preliminary magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck along the Sonoma-Lake county line on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey

The quake struck at around 11:33 a.m., USGS said, and was centered around 3.5 miles west of the census-designated place of Cobb, as well as 12.5 miles southwest of the city of Clearlake. 

Apr 21

Preliminary magnitude 2.7 quake strikes in Sonoma County

Apr 14

Preliminary magnitude 2.9 quake shakes Stanislaus County

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.


BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

This article tagged under:

North Bay
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us