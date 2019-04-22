Man Arrested After Allegedly Filming Under Girl's Dress

A man was arrested after allegedly using a camera on his shoe to try to look up the dress of a girl at a store in Walnut Creek on Sunday afternoon, police said. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Jacques Bloxham was in the Apple store at 1200 S. Main St. around 3 p.m. Sunday and had placed a camera on the top of one his shoes, then moved his shoe so it was under a girl's dress, according to police.

The girl's father witnessed it and told Bloxham to stop, prompting him to run away from the store. However, officers caught him shortly afterward and a search of his vehicle revealed cameras and recording devices, including the one that was on his shoe, police said.

Bloxham was arrested on suspicion of using a camera device to secretly record the undergarments of someone, and annoying or molesting a child under 18 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Gerstner at (925) 935-7606 and refer to report number 19-12719.