A man was killed Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle avoiding a falling tree in Marin County.

California Highway Patrol Marin were called to the scene near the intersection of Laverne Avenue and North Ferndale Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Mill Valley fire officials took the man to Marin General Hospital, where he later died, after he was struck by a van, according to authorities.

Prior to the incident, a neighbor in the area had called 911 to report downed powerlines. A few neighbors gathered, one on foot and another in a van, and conversed while waiting for authorities to arrive, CHP said.

"As the group was conversing, a strong gust of wind caused the tree above them to crack. The group, fearing for their safety, attempted to flee. As the male ran around the front of the vehicle, the driver began moving forward, striking the male," CHP Marin said on Facebook.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, officials said.