Mark Your Calendars: Warriors' 2019-20 Schedule Is Here

Out with Oracle Arena, and in with Chase Center …

The Warriors officially will open their new arena Oct. 24 against the Clippers, the NBA announced in its regular-season release Monday.

The Clippers draw opening night honors because they’re the new NBA championship favorites – a title previously well worn by the Warriors. The teams won’t meet again after the opener until Jan. 10, with other matchups set for March 10 and April 11.

The Warriors will face the Lakers on Nov. 13, Feb. 8, Feb. 27 and April 9. They’ll draw the Rockets twice in the early going, with meetings on Nov. 6 and Christmas Day, then again on Feb. 20 and April 2.

Kevin Durant left the Warriors for the Nets in free agency, and while he won’t play for his new team this season because of an Achilles injury, it’s quite possible he could pay his old teammates a visit when the squads meet Feb. 5 in Brooklyn and March 12 in the Bay.

Four days after that second meeting with the Nets, the Warriors will be in Toronto, where they’ll stare into the Scotiabank Arena rafters and see the NBA championship banner that could’ve been theirs, not the Raptors’, last June. Of course, the Raptors they’ll play that day won’t be the same, with NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard in LA. But the emotions are sure to be there.

