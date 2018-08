The city of Martinez has sealed a tunnel after reports of homeless people using it as a hideout to use drugs. Melissa Colorado reports.

Homelessness is a growing problem for every Bay Area community. It's also an issue that often forces cities to make difficult choices.

And that's exactly what happened Thursday, when Martinez had to choose between public safety and a popular children's play spot.

City officials decided to seal the tunnel at Rankin Park after reports of homeless people using it as a hideout to use drugs. NBC Bay Area's Melissa Colorado has more in the video report above.