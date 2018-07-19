Getty Images/iStockphoto, File

A Menlo Park Synergy Badminton Club coach was arrested in suspicion of sexual assault last week after he was seen in his vehicle with a 17-year-old student at Joseph Grant Park in San Jose.

San Jose resident Khankham Malaythong, 37, and the female victim were spotted by Santa Clara County Park Rangers after park hours.

Deputies conducted interviews and collected evidence at the scene and Malathong was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on multiple charges that same night where he later posted bail.

The situation remains under investigation and no additional information was available.