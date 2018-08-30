A mother and daughter from Canada have been reported missing after embarking on a camping trip along the Northern California coast last weekend, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

A mother and daughter from Canada who were reported missing after embarking on a camping trip along the Northern California coast last weekend have been found, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Audrey Rodrigue, 29, and her daughter Emily, 10, were reported missing earlier this week, but were found "in good health, enjoying their California camping trip," the sheriff's office tweeted Thursday.

They had arrived at San Francisco International Airport last Thursday, Aug. 23, and rented a gray 2018 Ford Focus at the airport, sheriff's officials said.

They checked into the Vagabond Hotel in Burlingame the same day they arrived, and checked out before noon Sunday, officials said. The Sheriff's Office previously said the two arrived on Saturday.

Rodrigue sent her boyfriend a text message Sunday, but he was unable to contact her after receiving the text, sheriff's officials said. Rodrigue's boyfriend reported them missing Monday, sheriff's officials said.