Mountain Lion Caught on Video in East San Jose Neighborhood

A mountain lion is caught on surveillance camera in an East San Jose neighborhood late Monday night. (April 18, 2018)

A mountain lion was reported wandering the streets of East San Jose late Monday night. No one actually spotted the big cat, but one resident said he saw it on video while he was checking his surveillance camera footage.

The video shows the mountain lion walking on Juliet Avenue in the foothills above the Alum Rock neighborhood. The cat then turns onto Rosemar Avenue toward the nearby open space.

San Jose Animal Care and Services did not receive any reports of mountain lion sightings and said anyone who does spot a cougar or other wild animal in their neighborhood should contact Fish and Wildlife officials.

Even though no official reports have been issued, area residents are being extra cautious.

Delmar Dulduloa, who lives on Rosemar, said he'll be keeping a closer eye on his 9-year-old.

"I think it's a good idea," he said. "I don't want to get hurt."

He plans to keep the cats inside. And no more checking out strange noises late at night.

"I heard some noises out here the other night, went outside, didn't see anything," he said. "That's kind of scary."

Art Woodall, who lives on Juliet, said he's OK with the big cat visiting as long as it only comes by late at night.

"They have small kids, I have kids here all the time," he said. "But they aren't out at night; it's OK."