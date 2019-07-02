5-Year-Old Oakland Boy Wows Internet With Sidewalk Art

Devon Mosley Jr. has some serious talent.

The 5-year-old Oakland boy is lighting up social media with his impressive free-hand drawing ability, which has been put on full display in a now-viral video.

Whytney Littlefield took to Twitter on Friday to share the video of her nephew whipping up a sidewalk chalk drawing of Sonic the Hedgehog while his family was celebrating a birthday.

As Littlefied recorded Mosley in action, a crowd of people gathered around, watching in awe as the youngster effortlessly brought the popular video game character to life, according to April Littlefield, the boy's grandmother.

"Everybody just kept talking about it," April Littlefield said.

That conversation has continued on Twitter, where the video of Mosley drawing Sonic the Hedgehog has garnered nearly 7 million views and about 415,000 likes over the course of about four days. A second video of Mosley recreating Sonic also received some love from the Twittersphere.

While Mosley's talent may stun many, it's nothing new to his loved ones.

"He's been doing that," April Littlefield said. "That's what he does."

Littlefield said Mosley is quite fond of art, spending his time drawing anything from SpongeBob SquarePants to Black Panther. She added that no one has given her grandson any formal artistic instruction. He simply has a natural gift.

"He doesn't even think anything of it," Littlefield said. "He's just a normal kid."